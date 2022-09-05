Scott takes honours in Henley’s mixed triples contest

Despite losing on three rinks when they visited Reading Bowling Club on Wednesday last week in a five triples Oddfellows Triples Leage match, Henley managed to win with a score 86-76, gaining eight points to Reading’s six.

Dave Wilson with Kevin Browne and Joan Edwards picked up points steadily, were 11 up after 14 ends, failed to score over the final four ends but managed to retain their greatly reduced lead, winning 17-16.

Andy Scott with Steve Sullivan and Jeanie Davies were 9-5 up after nine ends then raced to a convincing win 29-5.

Peter Borsberry with Simon Hatcher and Romy Painter were three up after seven ends, dropped a six on the next end, were 12-all after 14 ends but failed to push on, going down narrowly 13-16.

Barrie Davies with Sally Daniells and Richard Kingston were four down after nine ends, level after fourteen ends but still lost 13-17.

Gill Robins with Norman Daniells and Martin Taylor picked up six on end nine to draw level at 10-all, were leading by two after eleven ends, but couldn’t maintain their momentum and lost 14-22.

On Saturday Henley visited Watlington Bowls Club in a five triples Plomer Cup match, winning on one, drawing on one but losing on three.

However, the winning rink scored highly so Henley won overall with a score of 91-73, resulting in five Plomer Cup points to Henley and seven to Watlington.

Barrie Davies with Frank Powell and Trish Jones all played exceptionally well, running out winners 32-1.

Andy Scott with Simon Hatcher and Romy Painter were five down after three ends, found the green and scored steadily to lead 11-5 after eleven ends, lost their way to be

12-16 down after 16 ends but then picked up four to draw 16-16.

Norman Daniells with David Burdon and Richard Kingston were level eight-all after 11 ends, six up after 14 ends, level after 17 ends, but dropped one on the final end to go down 14-15.

Peter Borsberry with Jeanie Davies and Peter Falle were just one down after 12 ends, seven down after 16 ends, picked up a four on the next end but still lost 15-19.

Kevin Currill with Sally Daniells and Rod Grant were just three down after 11 ends, and four down after 16 ends but dropped four on the final end to go down 14-22.

On Sunday, Henley held its annual Mixed Triples competition played just between members.

Teams were drawn and with 21 players, the seven teams played a round-robin competition of six games each of six ends a game.

Each game took less than an hour but it was still a full day of bowling interspersed with appropriate lunch and tea breaks. The competition was fierce but by the last two games, it was the top three teams who were competing for the honours.

The final result saw John Wilkinson, Peter Watkins and their skip, club captain Andy Scott take the top spot having won five of their six games.

The runners-up were Jim Turner, Peter Falle and skip Barrie Davies who just managed to pip third place Ramsay Adams, Joan Edwards and skip David Burdon who had been on top of the table all day but couldn't maintain the good results after the lunch break.

The winners and runners-up will be presented with their respective trophies, the Reg Smith Trophy and the Lewendon Bowl, at the Club’s annual dinner held at

Henley Golf Club towards the end of October.