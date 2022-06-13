Monday, 13 June 2022

Royal British Legion

THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a special celebration lunch on Tuesday, June 21 to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

There will be a talk by Stephen Williams, an independent researcher, on the D-Day landings that will also cover Her Majesty’s contribution to the war effort.

Lunch is, of course, coronation chicken.

The lunch will be held at the Menza Café at Henley Rugby Club and costs £15 for two courses, including coffee/tea.

The branch would like to invite all serving or veteran members of the community to join them on this occasion.

Reservations must be made in advance by email to chairman@rbl-henley.org before Thursday, June 16.

You can be assured of a very warm welcome.

If you would like to become a member of the branch then forms can be found on our webpage,
rbl-henley.org

Karen Grieve, event organiser

