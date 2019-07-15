Let's Get Down to Business: Tim Richardson, Henley Pet Shop

TIM RICHARDSON and his wife Alex are the proprietors of the Henley Pet Shop in Bell Street, Henley. Tim was born in Bradford but was only three when his parents moved to South Oxfordshire. He attended Gillotts school in Henley and then trained as a painter and decorator with Waldens builders in Gravel Hill and later worked at Browns Builders in Nettlebed. Tim and Alex have two daughters, Harriet, 22, who lives and works in London, and Annabel, 15, who is still at school. They live above the shop with their two cats, two tortoises and two sulphur crested cockatoos, Naigo and Cocky, who spend most of their time in the shop, and have been admired by generations of customers. Tim used to play cricket and football but had to give this up when he was running two shops and working seven days a week. Now he ferries Annabel around to various sporting activities.

Describe your business

We are an independent pet supplies retailer offering a wide range of pet foods and pet-related products. We don’t sell livestock but our cockatoos are always happy to receive some attention from our customers.

How many people does it employ?

Just the two of us. I’m here all of the time but Alex also works part-time as a receptionist at Townlands Memorial Hospital and as an exam invigilator at Gillotts School.

What did you do before you started this business?

After qualifying I worked as a painter and decorator. My father Bill owned and ran a pet shop in Farnborough and when he opened the Henley Pet Shop in 1981, I stopped decorating and ran that until he sold the one in Farnborough. I then set up my own painting and decorating business, T R Décor. When my father passed away in 1991, I took over the Henley shop.

What was your objective?

I didn’t want to be still climbing ladders when I was 70!

Who or what influenced you?

My dad.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

Looking back, I think we made the right decisions at the right times. We expanded the business in 1995 by opening a second shop at the old Engbers Garden Centre near Shiplake. We employed seven people and were there for 13 years during which time the centre was sold twice. After much deliberation, we decided not to renew our lease in 2008 and the garden centre closed less than two years later.

How is your business doing?

It is holding its own and the figures are similar to last year. At the end of each day I make a note of the number of customers we have had and work out the average spend, which makes it easier to compare to previous years.

How do you market your business?

I admit that I am not very social media savvy. I know I could promote the business more.

What is the best thing about running your own business?

Being my own boss and not having to answer to anyone else. Having the time to get to know our regular customers and their pets. I have seen our young Saturday staff grow up to become doctors, vets and musicians to name but a few and it is lovely to see them with their children.

What’s the most challenging thing?

The high street is changing and we have to keep on our toes. Online competition has had an effect on the business but interacting face to face with customers and being able to give the advice that nearly 40 years of experience has given me to pass on is priceless. A lot of our customers can see that this commodity is worth preserving and will spend a little bit more with us than they might if they shopped online.

Where is your business headed?

We are trying to minimise any negative impact that the goods we sell are having on the environment. Wherever possible, we use paper bags for our weighed produce and we try to source locally made goods. We also try to offer something different to what can be found online. Alex makes chocolate-dipped dog biscuits and for the last 15 years has made dog stockings from recycled peanut sacks to sell at Christmas. We have also been selling nutritionally balanced swan and duck food for several years now.

Do you have a five-year plan?

To continue to be a presence on the high street.

What’s the most valuable thing you have learned?

To treat everyone the same way and to be honest, polite and approachable.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Do plenty of research. Make sure you can survive financially for the first three years in a new retail business. The first year you may lose money, the second year you should break even and in the third year you should make a profit.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

When I was younger, I held myself back from achieving more because I believed I was thick due to my dyslexia.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Working hard and being adaptable and never complacent.

What is the secret of your success?

The continued patronage of our lovely loyal customers along with my experience, advice and hard work.

How organised are you?

Not terribly but I muddle through.

How do you dress for work?

Comfortably as there are a lot of dusty sacks to lug about.

What can’t you do/be without every day?

Coffee and customers.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Packed lunch in the shop.

Do you continue to study?

It’s important to keep abreast of what’s happening in the pet industry and find out about the latest products. At the moment “raw” cat and dog food is the trend but this is now moving over to vegetarian diets and “insect” protein products. Pet owners also want to use more environmentally friendly products and manufacturers.

What do you read?

I can only usually stay awake to read the Telegraph and the Henley Standard.