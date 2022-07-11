Let's Get Down to Business: Sarah Furness, founder of Well Be It

SARAH FURNESS is a leadership and motivational speaker, coach and author. She is the founder of Well Be It. For 21 years she flew helicopters for the RAF from Benson. She now lives in Henley with her partner Tim, who also flew helicopters. She has a seven-year-old son.

Describe your business

Speaking and coaching services for high-performing executives.

How many people does it employ?

Just me.

What did you do before you started this business?

I was an RAF helicopter pilot and squadron leader for 21 years.

When did you start your business?

February 2020.

What was your objective?

I wanted to help tough, capable people feel as strong as they looked. If I had one wish for the world it would be for everyone to believe in themselves and appreciate their worth.

Who or what influenced you?

I’d seen so many good people in the RAF who, underneath it all, experience self-doubt. I had been through that myself. I’d been judged as outwardly strong but experienced times of doubt and fear and even self-loathing and this sometimes interfered with my ability to lead, to perform at my best and to enjoy life to the full. I found a way through it, to work with my brain and train it to feel strong and confident.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

John Peters (Tornado Down) really helped me gain the confidence to get on the speaking circuit.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

To be honest, nothing because it’s all great learning.

What impact has the coronavirus pandemic had on your business?

I think it has prioritised resilience and performance, which is good news for me. The downside is that I sometimes think we’ve created a slightly apologetic culture around workplace resilience. People feel like they are owed something by their employers and, while it’s right that they expect to be valued, I also think it’s crucial that we appreciate resilience that comes from within.

How is your business doing?

It’s flying. I’m lucky because speaking events are taking off again and I’m enjoying being part of them.

How do you market your business?

Mostly through speaking. From speaking comes coaching, workshops and follow-on work. I make sure to connect with people on LinkedIn after events and stay friendly but not pushy.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

I get to help people believe in themselves, which is pretty awesome. I love the energy of entrepreneurs — I like to live life at 100mph so it suits me to hang out with liked-minded people who get on and do things.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Putting work down. My mind is pretty busy but that’s mostly because I love what I do.

Where is your business headed?

International — this year it’s Europe, next year I plan to expand my reach to America, Asia and the Middle East.

Do you have a five-year plan?

Yes. Have fun. Be a great mum. Everything else is guided by those core values.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

Being rejected is great news — it means you’ve worked out what doesn’t work or who your ideal client isn’t. That can save you a lot of time.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Just do it. Don’t waste time having one-to-ones with people who want to sell you something you don’t need. Trust your gut.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I’ve made millions of mistakes but my biggest regrets are when I’ve behaved poorly. I’m pretty fiery and sometimes I get things wrong. I don’t regret being assertive or honest but I regret if I’ve ever hurt someone through my behaviour.

What three qualities are most important to success?

A sense of humour, curiosity and grit.

What’s the secret of your success?

Having fun! If it’s enjoyable it’s probably along the right lines and you’ll emanate positive energy. Share your best stuff, your best ideas, your best content. It won’t run out, it will just multiply as you become more inspired.

How organised are you?

Pretty — I diarise and plan ahead.

How do you dress for work each day?

I’ve got a lot more tracksuit bottoms in my wardrobe than I ever did due to working from home. But I feel better when I make an effort.

What can’t you do without every day?

Exercise. I run almost every day. It keeps me sane.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Going out. Just look at how many nice places there are in Henley to eat. I’m a huge fan of Pavilion. We get the salad bowls from there. The other day my son declared: “Mummy, I’d be fine with eating food from Pavilion every day if you like.” Can’t afford that yet!

Do you continue to study?

No but I read tons of book about the mind, business, marketing and parenting. I use Blinkist and Headway.

What do you read?

I have just finished Good Cop Bad Cop by Simon Kernick as I thought I would try something by a local author. It was very good — a real page turner.

How are you planning for retirement?

I’ve got a wealth manager who tells me what to do with my finances. I’d like to retire to a catamaran aged 50 and write more books. (My first book, Fly Higher, is out at the end of September).