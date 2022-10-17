Cars for carers

SUE Ryder’s palliative care hub for South Oxfordshire has been given three Audi 1 cars by Select Car Leasing, of Reading.

These will be used by the nurses who visit patients at their own homes to deliver expert care and support.

They will replace the three Skoda Octavias that Select gave the charity in 2019.

Sylvia Thomas, head of quality and clinical services at the hub, said: “Sue Ryder’s aim is to be there when it matters for our patients at the most difficult times of their lives and we’re so grateful to Select Car Leasing for playing such a crucial role in supporting us to achieve this.”

Mark Tongue, managing director of Select Car Leasing, said: “The work Sue Ryder does at both a national and local level is truly incredible, providing care and support for patients and their families when they absolutely need it most.

“Many members of staff have had loved ones receive care from Sue Ryder.”

Pictured, left to right, Kate Tillotson (Select marketing executive), Katrina Homer (senior nursing assistant, Sue Ryder), Tom Horsfield (community fundraiser, Sue Ryder) and Cassie Barlow (senior nursing assistant, Sue Ryder)