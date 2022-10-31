Let's Get Down to Business: Kate Taylor, founder of Eat Drink Think Nutrition

KATE TAYLOR, 38, is the founder of Eat Drink Think Nutrition, a nutritional therapy service based in Henley with clinics in

London, Marlow and Sussex. Originally from Sussex, she attended Exeter University and then spent two years working in Sweden before returning to the UK and working in London. She moved to Henley two and a half years ago to be with her partner.

Describe your business

The aim of nutritional therapy is to optimise and enhance your health through personalised diet and lifestyle recommendations. As far back as Hippocrates food was considered “thy medicine” and nutritional therapy endorses this philosophy.

How many people does it employ?

Just me.

What did you do before you started this business?

I worked at the British Council in Sweden and then at the Home Office in London for a few years before deciding to retrain in nutritional therapy.

When did you start your business?

I qualified as a registered nutritional therapist in February and launched Eat Drink Think Nutrition in March.

What was your objective?

I wanted to help people feel their best. Food and diet are an increasingly talked-about aspect of good health and I wanted to convey the message that eating the appropriate foods is a simple and straightforward way to nurture, safeguard and “own” your health.

Who or what influenced you?

Several generations of my family are entrepreneurs and I have always admired those who have the tenacity, work ethic and motivation to succeed through utilising their knowledge skills.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

I would probably try to engage in more face-to-face marketing and be braver in talking about my business.

How do you market your business?

On social media but I still like tangible marketing materials, so you are likely to find Eat Drink Think Nutrition postcards scattered in and around Henley. A few local gyms and Pilates instructors have also very kindly helped spread the word.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

I enjoy the challenges. Being responsible for guiding someone’s health journey comes with immense responsibility but the rewards of seeing improvements in physical and mental health are extremely satisfying.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Spreading the word.

Where is your business headed?

Hopefully for growth. The plan is to host some public events in 2023, so watch this space.

How important are online sales?

While the business has a website, it does not directly sell anything online. Consultations can take place online as well as in person but I prefer face-to-face.

Do you have a five-year plan?

Just to-dos and goals for a couple of years ahead. It is fortuitous that there is always likely be a need for the health industry.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

To be patient and not become too concerned during quiet periods.

What would you advise some starting a business?

Not to let it bother you if people show indifference to something you have studied and worked extremely hard to establish. Not everyone will be interested in what you do.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

As I indicated, not being brave enough at marketing for fear of rejection.

How organised are you?

Extremely.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Integrity, transparency and diligence.

What’s the secret of your success?

I would not quite call the business a “success” just yet. Hopefully it will become so but I wouldn’t want to presume anything at this stage.

How do you dress for work each day?

Smart casual when in I am holding consultations — I would not want to convey a slovenly appearance since this might project an image of not caring.

What can’t you do without every day?

A mid-morning cup of strong English breakfast tea.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

I pre-pack my lunch and eat it at a location that is not my desk. Midday movement is important for health (physical and mental) and although I exercise in the morning if I don’t do some gentle movement during the day my body is not happy with me by the evening.

Do you continue to study?

Yes. I am regulated by two official industry bodies which stipulate that I complete a certain number of hours of continuing professional development throughout the year.

What do you read?

As well as reading research papers and journals, I tend to read books from which I can learn some life lessons. The genre isn’t too important — I am as happy in fantasy as I am in historical fiction (although I don’t like horror). My favourite book is The Count of Monte Cristo, which is awash with life lessons, not all perfect but good to have in the back of the mind in case I can see parallels or apply them to my own life.

How are you planning for retirement?

Oh gosh, I am not even thinking about it yet. In theory, I could continue being a nutritional therapist for my entire life.

Interview by Will Hamilton, intermediary, global marketing consultant and Henley town councillor