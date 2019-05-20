Council to review case

AN internal review is being carried out into Wokingham Borough Council’s botched prosecution of the owner of a garden centre.

Officials involved in its long-running planning dispute with Rob Scott, owner of Hare Hatch Sheeplands, will be interviewed and a summary of the findings will be released.

In January, the Court of Appeal upheld a decision by Reading Crown Court that the council acted unfairly in prosecuting Mr Scott.

Lady Justice Hallett dismissed the council’s request to appeal the lower court’s decision, saying that it was “without fault and totally acceptable”.

A call for an independent inquiry was made by Lindsay Ferris, leader of the opposition on the council, who claimed the cost of the case to taxpayers could be more than £1million.

The council rejected this and said it would not apologise for protecting the green belt.

In March, then leader Julian McGhee-Sumner said a review would be carried out but only a summary of the report would be released.