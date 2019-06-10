Wife of man with cancer full of emotion at wedding

A TOTAL of £106,219 has now been raised to pay for pioneering treatment for a Highmoor man with a rare form of cancer.

Nick Dipper, 51, has cancer of the pharynx, which connects the back of the nose to the back of the mouth, and his only hope is immunotherapy treatment not available on the NHS.

He needs £140,000 to pay for the treatment, which will greatly improve his chances of survival.

Mr Dipper hopes to undergo treatment which will help his body’s immune system recognise and attack cancer cells. He has had a series of injections at the Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading and other rounds of treatment in Germany over the last month.

The online appeal broke the £100,000 barrier last week, while readers of the Henley Standard have donated more than £3,000 in cash and cheques.

Mr Dipper’s wife Lisa said her husband has been in pain due to treatment.

She said: “Nick is suffering with pain from the tumour in his shoulder. We don’t know if it’s a growth or if it’s inflammation in the body from the immunotherapy. I just pray it’s the latter.

“There is very little that’s normal in our lives right now and it’s hard to take in sometimes. I’m trying to be positive. We have five more weeks until we know anything concrete.

“Other than the shoulder pain, Nick is continuing to get stronger and do more and more normal things. On Tuesday night he made a lush dinner to try to pile on those calories.”

On Saturday the couple and their three-year-old twin sons attended a wedding which they didn’t think they would be able to attend.

Mrs Dipper said: “This was very emotional for me. I watched a good friend hand over her daughter so proudly for the next chapter of her life.

“I watched the same friend welcome a son into her family with open arms. Utterly amazing to see but it also provoked many emotions, such as what about us? Will Nick get to see this for our boys? Will he get to experience the next chapter of our children’s lives? Will they go to their dad for that last nod to check they’re doing everything right? Will he even get to see them in their first school play, let alone walk down the aisle?”

To donate, visit:

www.gofundme.com/team-dipper-needs-you

www.justgiving.com/crowdfundingteamdipper