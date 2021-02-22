Victim support

Road safety improvements already making difference
Monday, 22 February 2021
OXFORDSHIRE County Council is to receive more than £1million and South Oxfordshire District Council £33,000 to help ensure victims of domestic abuse and their children can access safe accommodation.
The money is part of a government package for councils across the country totalling £125 million.
Henley MP John Howell said this would ensure that anyone who needed to access safe accommodation and support services would be able to do so.
22 February 2021
