Victim support

OXFORDSHIRE County Council is to receive more than £1million and South Oxfordshire District Council £33,000 to help ensure victims of domestic abuse and their children can access safe accommodation.

The money is part of a government package for councils across the country totalling £125 million.

Henley MP John Howell said this would ensure that anyone who needed to access safe accommodation and support services would be able to do so.

