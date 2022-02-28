Rail HQ bid

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
A NEW national body for the country’s railways could be based at Didcot.
South Oxfordshire District Council is to submit an expression of interest to host the headquarters for Great British Railway, which will be responsible for setting ticket prices, timetables and infrastructure.
Other places to be bidding include Southampton, York and Doncaster.
The winner is expected to be announced this summer.
28 February 2022
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
