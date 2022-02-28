Monday, 28 February 2022

Rail HQ bid

Rail HQ bid

A NEW national body for the country’s railways could be based at Didcot.

South Oxfordshire District Council is to submit an expression of interest to host the headquarters for Great British Railway, which will be responsible for setting ticket prices, timetables and infrastructure.

Other places to be bidding include Southampton, York and Doncaster.

The winner is expected to be announced this summer.

