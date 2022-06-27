Monday, 27 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Perv cyclist

Perv cyclist

POLICE are hunting a cyclist who exposed himself to a woman as she was walking her dog in Cane End.

The incident happened in Park Lane at about 3pm on Thursday last week.

Police described the man as white with olive skin, aged about 55 to 60, 5ft 5in tall and slim with grey hair. He was wearing an orange
T-shirt, khaki zip up jacket, black shorts, wraparound sunglasses and a bike helmet and had a bicycle with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 43220264116.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33