Perv cyclist

POLICE are hunting a cyclist who exposed himself to a woman as she was walking her dog in Cane End.

The incident happened in Park Lane at about 3pm on Thursday last week.

Police described the man as white with olive skin, aged about 55 to 60, 5ft 5in tall and slim with grey hair. He was wearing an orange

T-shirt, khaki zip up jacket, black shorts, wraparound sunglasses and a bike helmet and had a bicycle with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 43220264116.