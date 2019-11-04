Pupils celebrate Harvest and Halloween

THE children at Caversham Preparatory School have celebrated Harvest and Halloween.

The ran competitions for harvest baskets, harvest poems and carved pumpkins.

The grounds looked suitably mellow and spooky with carved pumpkins decorating the steps while beautiful baskets decorated the front hall.

The school also collected harvest food donations to be donated to the Reading Food Bank.

Heidi Ray, head of juniors, and the school council made a scarecrow which they entereted in the Stonor Park scarecrow competition.

The Friends of Caversham Prep held a Halloween party.