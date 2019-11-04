Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils celebrate Harvest and Halloween

Pupils celebrate Harvest and Halloween

THE children at Caversham Preparatory School have celebrated Harvest and Halloween.

The ran competitions for harvest baskets, harvest poems and carved pumpkins.

The grounds looked suitably mellow and spooky with carved pumpkins decorating the steps while beautiful baskets decorated the front hall.

The school also collected harvest food donations to be donated to the Reading Food Bank.

Heidi Ray, head of juniors, and the school council made a scarecrow which they entereted in the Stonor Park scarecrow competition.

The Friends of Caversham Prep held a Halloween party.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33