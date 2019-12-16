Pupils dance for charity

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
CHILDREN at Caversham Preparatory School raised £795 for the NSPCC with a sponsored danceathon.
Pupils danced to tunes whenever a teacher played them — in the playground, dinner hall, classroom and even in assembly.
A representative of the NSPCC attended a special assembly to talk the children about staying safe and explain what a significant difference the money would make.
Deputy headteacher Andrea Hutchison said: “I was very impressed with the enthusiasm shown by the children in wanting to take part in this fundraising event — they had great fun as well.”
16 December 2019
More News:
Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning ... [more]
Complaint over U-turn and rewording of crucial report
WATLINGTON Parish Council has formally complained ... [more]
POLL: Have your say