Monday, 16 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils dance for charity

Pupils dance for charity

CHILDREN at Caversham Preparatory School raised £795 for the NSPCC with a sponsored danceathon.

Pupils danced to tunes whenever a teacher played them — in the playground, dinner hall, classroom and even in assembly.

A representative of the NSPCC attended a special assembly to talk the children about staying safe and explain what a significant difference the money would make.

Deputy headteacher Andrea Hutchison said: “I was very impressed with the enthusiasm shown by the children in wanting to take part in this fundraising event — they had great fun as well.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33