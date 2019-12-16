Pupils dance for charity

CHILDREN at Caversham Preparatory School raised £795 for the NSPCC with a sponsored danceathon.

Pupils danced to tunes whenever a teacher played them — in the playground, dinner hall, classroom and even in assembly.

A representative of the NSPCC attended a special assembly to talk the children about staying safe and explain what a significant difference the money would make.

Deputy headteacher Andrea Hutchison said: “I was very impressed with the enthusiasm shown by the children in wanting to take part in this fundraising event — they had great fun as well.”