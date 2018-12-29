Baby food boss awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours

The founder of an organic baby food company has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Paul Lindley, of Henley, started Ella’s Kitchen, which is named after his daughter, in 2006 when he was living in Reading.

The company, which is based at Greys Green Farm in Rotherfield Greys, is now the biggest baby food brand in the country, while Mr Lindley has also written a best-selling book Little Wins: The Power of Thinking Like a Toddler, which outlines how behaviour from childhood can increase success in adulthood.

Earlier this year, Mr Lindley announced that he would be stepping away from the company, four years after handing control over to current chief executive Mark Cuddigan.

Caversham resident Jonathan Terry, who founded the Cystinosis Foundation UK charity, has also been made an MBE.

Mr Terry is the country’s oldest survivor of the genetic disease, which causes an amino acid called cystine to form crystals in organs, leading to problems including kidney failure and breathing difficulty in older age.

He founded the foundation in 1999.

Kirsten Willis has also been made an MBE for services to the NHS.

Ms Willis, who is head of operations for the South Central Ambulance Service, has worked for the organisation for more than 20 years and also volunteers with young people every week.

She is chairwoman of the organisation’s LGBT network and deputy chairwoman of the National Ambulance LGBT Network.

Ms Willis lives in Tilehurst and her parents Bill and Marjorie Willis live in Sonning Common.

For a full round-up of this year’s honours, see next week’s Henley Standard.