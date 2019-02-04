Monday, 04 February 2019

Reading Gardening Club

THE club’s winter/spring gardening talks programme is as follows:

February 6 — Jon Evans: Keith Wiley and Wildside. Wildside takes its inspiration from natural landscapes.

Before Wildside, Keith Wiley was head gardener of the Garden House in Devon for 25 years. Snowdrops for sale.

February 20 — Mark Lane: Buckingham Palace Gardens. Garden manager of several royal gardens, Mark Lane will talk about the trees, gardens and wildlife at Buckingham Palace and managing how the gardens are used.

Plants for sale. Please note this meeting will be held at St Peter’s Church Hall, Church Road, Earley.

March 6 — Ray Broughton: Topical tips and new ideas in gardening. The ever-popular Ray Broughton, formerly of Sparsholt College, takes us through some of the new developments in horticulture and how we can use them at home.

March 20 — Marcus Dancer: Scented plants throughout the year.

Clematis specialist Marcus Dancer is often seen at plant fairs.

A popular speaker, he brings us the delights of scented plants and how to make the best of them. Plants for sale.

All meetings (except February 20) will be held at Caversham Primary School hall, Hemdean Road, Caversham, RG4 7RA.

All talks commence at 7.45pm with refreshments available from 7.15pm.

Visitors are welcome (£3), members free. There is plenty of parking.

To become a member, call membership secretary Mrs C Jenkins 0118 933 1075 or email callyjenkins47@
gmail.com

For more information, visit www.readinggardeners
club.org.uk

