Drugs man fined £600

A MAN has been fined £600 for possessing cocaine.

Robert Cooke, 22, of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found with five bags of the class A drug in Reading in June 2019.

He admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and also ordered to o pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £60.

An order was made for the destruction of the drugs.

A separate charge of possessing an imitation firearm was dismissed.