Drugs man fined £600

Monday, 07 June 2021
A MAN has been fined £600 for possessing cocaine.
Robert Cooke, 22, of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found with five bags of the class A drug in Reading in June 2019.
He admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and also ordered to o pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £60.
An order was made for the destruction of the drugs.
A separate charge of possessing an imitation firearm was dismissed.
