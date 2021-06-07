Drug driver

A DRIVER has been disqualified for a year for driving under the influence of a controlled drug.

Ryan Barnes, was caught driving in Bath Road, Reading in November, with an amount of tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood that exceeded the specified limit.

Barnes 28, of Star Road, Caversham, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates Court and was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £34.