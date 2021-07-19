Drink driver

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
Reading Magistrates' Court
A WOMAN who admitted to drink driving will be sentenced later this year.
Gabriella Timottity, 48, of Fairfax Close, Caversham. was found to be more than three times the legal limit.
She pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court and will be sentenced on September 29.
