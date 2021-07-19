Drink driver

Monday, 19 July 2021

Reading Magistrates' Court

A WOMAN who admitted to drink driving will be sentenced later this year.

Gabriella Timottity, 48, of Fairfax Close, Caversham. was found to be more than three times the legal limit.

She pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court and will be sentenced on September 29.

