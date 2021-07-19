Monday, 19 July 2021

Girl attacked

Girl attacked

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl was sexually assaulted on the street in Caversham.

The victim was approached near the junction of Oakley Road and Kidmore Road at about 4.20pm on June 29 and touched inappropriately before she ran away.

The offender is described as a Hispanic man aged about 20 and about 5ft 7ins tall or shorter. He was wearing a camouflage face mask, a light grey hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

