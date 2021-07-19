Girl attacked

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
A 12-YEAR-OLD girl was sexually assaulted on the street in Caversham.
The victim was approached near the junction of Oakley Road and Kidmore Road at about 4.20pm on June 29 and touched inappropriately before she ran away.
The offender is described as a Hispanic man aged about 20 and about 5ft 7ins tall or shorter. He was wearing a camouflage face mask, a light grey hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.
19 July 2021
Siblings complete cycle challenge in memory of father
A BROTHER and sister from Goring raised more than ... [more]
