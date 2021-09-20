Police search for man who exposed himself to teenage girl

A MAN exposed himself in front of a teenage girl in Caversham.

The victim was approached as she was walking in Morecambe Avenue at around 3.25pm on Monday, September 13.

The offender is described as a white man of about 5ft fins, who was wearing a black waterproof jacket with his hood up and dark trousers.

Pc Mark Stubbs, investigating officer, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Morecambe Avenue, or anyone with footage, whether that be from CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera in the area to contact the force.

“You can contact the force via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43210412623.”