Monday, 20 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Police search for man who exposed himself to teenage girl

Police search for man who exposed himself to teenage girl

A MAN exposed himself in front of a teenage girl in Caversham.

The victim was approached as she was walking in Morecambe Avenue at around 3.25pm on Monday, September 13.

The offender is described as a white man of about 5ft fins, who was wearing a black waterproof jacket with his hood up and dark trousers.

Pc Mark Stubbs, investigating officer, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Morecambe Avenue, or anyone with footage, whether that be from CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera in the area to contact the force.

“You can contact the force via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43210412623.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33