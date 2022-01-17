Monday, 17 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Collections still on hold

Collections still on hold

GARDEN waste collections in Caversham and Emmer Green remain suspended due to staff absences caused by coronavirus.

Reading Borough Council paused green bin collections on December 13 in order to prioritise food waste and recycling.

It had hoped to resume collections this week but a spike in staff sick days and the rise of the Omicron variant mean the restart has been delayed.

Residents who subscribe to the paid-for service will receive an extension to their collection period to make up for the weeks lost.

Meanwhile, Christmas tree collection centres have been set up across the borough until next Sunday (January 23), where residents can dispose of their trees for free. They include at Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green and Mapledurham Playing Fields in Caversham Heights.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33