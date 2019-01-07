£12,000 for rescue volunteers

ALMOST £12,000 has been awarded to Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue, which is based in Henley.

The money from the Government will help the organisation continue to search for vulnerable people who go missing.

The volunteers also help out after natural disasters such as extreme weather, earthquakes and storms, both in Britain and abroad.

Henley MP John Howell welcomed the funding, which is part of a £1 million package being awarded to dozens of charities working to keep inland waterways around the country safe.

The money will go towards new equipment.

Mr Howell said: “I am delighted that we have recognised the fantastic work done by Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue here in Oxfordshire, and in the Henley constituency in particular, and are providing support to allow them to continue doing so.

“The work they do, for example if someone with dementia goes missing, is invaluable and a great asset to the police.

“The volunteers of this charity really are unsung heroes. Their commitment saves lives and on behalf of the whole community, I extend my sincere thanks to them for their work.”

• Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue helped in the search for Frederick Lawson, 82, of Mill Lane, Shiplake, in April last year. His body was recovered from the River Thames two weeks later.