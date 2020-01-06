Monday, 06 January 2020

Chiltern Centre gets funding boost

THE Chiltern Centre in Henley has received more than £4,600 from the Co-op shop in Sonning Common. The money was raised as part of the company’s local community fund for charities and good causes.

Every time members shop at a Co-op store, one per cent of what they spend on selected own-brand products and services is donated to community projects where they live. The Chiltern Centre cares for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Emma Lerche-Thomsen, a fundraiser for the charity, said: “We are so grateful for the generosity of Co-op customers in helping to raise such a lot of money, which will go towards the cost of nursing care for the young people we look after.”

