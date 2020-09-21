GUARDS Polo Club helped raise more than £6,200 for Smart Works Reading, the women’s employment support charity, during a thrilling ladies’ charity polo final on August 31.

This is the second year that the charity has worked with the club to generate much-needed funds. Although we were unable to repeat last year’s glamorous social event in Windsor Great Park due to the covid-19 restrictions, the finals were live streamed and supporters could join in the excitement with an online prize draw and auction.

Sarah Burns, who chairs the charity, presented the trophy to the winning polo team, MT Vikings.

She says: “We’re delighted to have raised more than £6,200. Every pound will help make a difference to the lives of our clients.

“An immense thank you to everyone at Guards Polo Club and all our supporters who joined us virtually.”

Smart Works supports local women in need of employment.

Our free interview dressing and coaching service supports each client to identify their transferable skills, build their confidence and understand how to communicate their strengths during the interview process.

Last year, 69 per cent of our clients got a job.

The women we support come from throughout the Thames Valley and from many different backgrounds. They include carers, lone parents, people with disabilities, women who are recovering from illness, students, the long-term unemployed, and ex-offenders.

Our clients also come from communities that are at high risk of contracting covid-19, including those from BAME backgrounds.

We anticipate increased demand from new clients who have lost their jobs, been bereaved or suffered illness during the pandemic.

For more information, https://smartworks.org.uk/

