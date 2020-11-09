Halloween trail success

A HALLOWEEN trail has raised more than £400 for Respite Nursing for Oxfordshire’s Sick Youngsters, a respite care charity for families of children with chronic or terminal illnesses.

Organised by Helen Coyne, the trail took place in Sonning Common and replaced the traditional trick or treating weekend.

Residents were encouraged to decorate their homes so that families could walk around the village and tick them off.

Mrs Coyne, 43, of Westleigh Drive, asked people to donate the money they would have spent on sweets to her JustGiving page and £443 has been raised so far.

She said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits.”