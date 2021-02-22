Smart Works Reading

WE are asking keen cyclists to take part in our annual fitness fundraiser, which takes place from March 1 to 8 in the run-up to International Women’s Day.

Cyclists can be sponsored to either cycle 500 miles throughout the week in a team of five, or 100 miles alone or with a friend.

Entrants and sponsors can follow their team’s progress on a fundraising page leader board, where total miles cycled will also be tracked once the challenge begins.

Several local companies have already signed up teams, including Microsoft, SAP and Field Seymour Parkes.

Smart Works is a volunteer-led charity which helps unemployed women in the Thames Valley into work.

The charity offers coaching to help with interview skills and confidence as well as high-quality interview clothing and a new work wardrobe if they are successful in getting the job.

Sarah Burns, our chair, says: “Our service is needed now more than ever as unemployment grows during the covid-19 crisis.

“Women are more likely to be lone parents or carers and make up a large percentage of the part-time workforce who are at high risk of losing their jobs.

“Women also traditionally work in industries, such as retail, hospitality and catering, which are scaling back because of the pandemic.

“By taking part in the challenge, or sponsoring a cyclist, you will show those women now facing an uncertain future that someone cares about them and believes that they can start afresh.

“You can take part at home on a static bike, or cycle outside while following social distancing rules. We have teams made up of colleagues, friends and relatives.”

The challenge entry fee is just £5 per person and the first 100 teams to sign up will receive a free limited edition #cycleforsmartworks 2021 T-shirt.

All participants will receive a welcome pack with fundraising advice and a guide to completing the challenge, including cycling tips and exclusive offers from Boom Cycle, the event’s official partner.

To enter, please visit www.smartworks.org.uk

To donate, please visit https://smartworks.

enthuse.com/cf/cycle-for-smart-works-2021---reading

Smart Works is a national charity which was set up in London in 2013 and has since opened branches across the country.

The Reading branch was set up in 2015 and recently welcomed a new trustee, Aduke Onafowokan, who is a diversity and inclusion specialist.

Anna Fowler