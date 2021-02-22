FOR 20 years, students and staff at Shiplake College have undertaken a marathon-length walk along the Thames Path, ending at the school.

This major fundraising activity occurs every other year and is responsible for almost all of Gap-Africa’s major projects being completed.

Because of covid and the lost year of 2020, last year’s big walk did not take place.

To make up for it, the college has been innovative and set up a Strava challenge.

It has determined the distance between Kikunduku village in Kenya and the college to be 7,050km and by various means contributors are covering distances that, when added together, will account for that distance.

The main contributions come from Ed Bowden’s Saturday cross-country runs, but anyone can contribute distance by whatever means, be that walking, running, swimming, rowing etc. To make a donation, visit http://www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/shiplake

stravachallenge

Please make use of this site to make a donation so that we can carry on with our work at the Kikunduku Schools Project.

Our biggest project to date was the sinking of three water bore holes in three villages in December 2019 and January 2020.

Commissioning a bore hole well costs a great deal of money and we managed to sink three with the water arriving just in time for the arrival of covid and enabling handwashing without needing to preserve water in this arid area.

Sinking the wells exhausted our bank account so this opportunity to achieve an amazing objective and raise donations is both timely and welcome. Please donate whatever you can.

Shiplake College is the main contributor of funds to support Gap-Africa’s work at the KSP.

Since 1994 the almost annual visits of the school’s expedition society have been the mainstay of volunteering work and project completion.

A large proportion of the visitors’ month-long expeditions is spent working at the seven schools in the project.

Gap-Africa’s trustees are all old boys of the college, or have been members of staff who have spent time at one of our schools. Shiplake College is exceptional in its support without whom we would achieve little.

Marcel Wagner

chairman