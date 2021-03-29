Monday, 29 March 2021

Rupert House School in Bell Street, Henley: the school was adorned with red balloons and a giant red nose to celebrate Comic Relief. Pupils and staff raised more than £300 for the appeal by coming in wearing red costumes, including some homemade superhero outfits. Children were encouraged to make each other laugh by telling jokes. Headmaster Nick Armitage said: “It was a brilliant effort full of fun and laughter, so well done Rupert House and many thanks for your support.”

