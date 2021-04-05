Monday, 05 April 2021

Thames Valley Air Ambulance

WITH spring on the horizon, many of us will be keen to get out of jumpers and jogging bottoms and dig out something a bit lighter to wear on brighter days.

So why not consider a spring clean to raise funds for a vital local charity, while making room in your wardrobe?

At Thames Valley Air Ambulance, we rely solely on donations to keep us on the frontline of saving lives.

Recently, we haven’t been able to fundraise in the way we normally do, so our recycling banks are a fantastic way for people to support us during restricted times.

There are 65 such banks across Oxfordshire, For the full list, visit tvairambulance.
org.uk/support-us/recycling

Ruth Dunkin, head of community and events

