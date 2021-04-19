THIS year marks the 25th anniversary of the Nomad detached youth and community project.

Launched in May 1996 through a joint initiative between Henley Churches Together, Henley Town Council and Henley Youth Centre in response to issues of antisocial behaviour in Henley, Nomad has become a well-respected local charity offering support to young people and families who sometimes find themselves facing challenging situations.

Over the years we have delivered activities including mentoring and life skills programmes in local schools, youth clubs, detached work, football sessions, community beach trips and fun days in local parks and residential trips to Snowdonia, Shropshire, Wales, Poland, Malawi and the Pyrenees.

We have also supported young people and parents in education, run parenting programmes, helped and signposted people with housing, budgeting and financial needs and set up the Henley food bank.

In this past year, we have continued to support young people and families through online mentoring, one-to-one work and regular “lock-down challenges”.

The food bank has seen a 300 per cent increase in the number of parcels delivered compared with the previous year. About 3,000 bags of food were sent out to individuals and families.

Nomad would like to say a huge thank-you to all those who have supported us during the past year with donations of food, money and volunteer time.

These include individuals, families, street collections, schools, churches, community groups and local businesses.

It has truly been a demonstration of support for Nomad within the community and this is a theme we would like to take forward.

On Friday, May 14, as part of a year-long campaing to raise £25,0000, the Nomad team is planning to row 25 miles — the width of the Channel — on indoor rowing machines.

The challenge is a sponsored event and we would love as many people as possible to take part. If you have access to a rowing machine why not join us by either rowing the full distance in one day like us, or spread it out over the month of May?

If you could sponsor the Nomad team, we would be very grateful. All money raised will go towards supporting the youth and family support programmes within our community.

Donations can be made via www.totalgiving.co.uk/

mypage/nomad25

Nomad would also like to hear from anyone who has benefited from the charity over the years.

Call Tim Prior on (01491) 635734 or email tim@nomadhenley.co.uk