SOUTH Oxfordshire Mencap Society is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which has now gone live and may be found at southoxfordshiremencap.org.uk

The site contains up-to-date information on the charity’s activities as well as contact details and an online facility to donate.

The society is very grateful to Alexis Rendell-Dunn, a trustee, and town councillor Glen Lambert for their work in bringing this project to fruition.

For more information, call society chairman Paul Barrett on 07771 526656 or email paulandmarybarrett@tiscali.co.uk