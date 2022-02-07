A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
Monday, 07 February 2022
SOUTH Oxfordshire Mencap Society is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which has now gone live and may be found at southoxfordshiremencap.org.uk
The site contains up-to-date information on the charity’s activities as well as contact details and an online facility to donate.
The society is very grateful to Alexis Rendell-Dunn, a trustee, and town councillor Glen Lambert for their work in bringing this project to fruition.
For more information, call society chairman Paul Barrett on 07771 526656 or email paulandmarybarrett@tiscali.co.uk
07 February 2022
