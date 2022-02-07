Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

South Oxfordshire Mencap Society

SOUTH Oxfordshire Mencap Society is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which has now gone live and may be found at southoxfordshiremencap.org.uk

The site contains up-to-date information on the charity’s activities as well as contact details and an online facility to donate.

The society is very grateful to Alexis Rendell-Dunn, a trustee, and town councillor Glen Lambert for their work in bringing this project to fruition.

For more information, call society chairman Paul Barrett on 07771 526656 or email paulandmarybarrett@tiscali.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33