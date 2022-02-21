CITIZENS Advice has warned that inflationary factors leading to higher food prices and energy bills will cause hardship for many people this year.

Unavoidably, we will be paying much more for essentials (rent or mortgage, food, telephone and broadband, household bills, council tax) by the middle of 2022.

However, much can be done to manage the expected debacle and setting your own personal budget is a key step.

Start preparing now by making a budget and seeing if you can maximise your income.

Look closely and objectively at your financial figures — how much comes in every month, how much goes out — so that you have a clear picture of your

situation.

Take an average over a period of, say, six months, so that quarterly bills are taken into account.

Decide what the priorities are and reduce your costs even on essentials, if possible. Do remember that inflation will increase your outgoings.

There are various helpful resources which you can take advantage of.

Citizens Advice can tell you about fuel vouchers, benefits or government grants and covid support that might be available as well as the Household Support Fund, which is administered in the Henley area by South Oxfordshire District Council.

You can also contact your energy suppliers and ask about affordable options to pay.

The Citizens Advice website has tips on how to reduce your living costs. Visit www.citizens

advice.org.uk

If you need more specific support, or don’t feel able to manage your situation alone, call Citizens Advice for general advice on 0808 278 7907 or the debt helpline on 0800 240 4420.

Darius Halpern