Council moves staff to help refugees

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is redeploying staff to ensure Ukrainian refugees moving to the district get the support and help they need.

It has started to call the households that have applied to be hosts under the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Council officers will make home visits to help hosts prepare for the arrival of the families that have fled the war in Ukraine.

This is part of a county-wide system that will provide “wraparound care” for the refugees, such as offering help with healthcare needs, mental health counselling, schooling and finding work.

The council is working closely with the health sector, other local councils, the Government and the voluntary sector. It has also set up a special helpline for hosts and their guests to call for help or advice in the coming weeks and months. The number is 01235 422600 or email communitysupport@southandvale.gov.uk

Council leader David Rouane said: “We continue to stand with our communities and offer our support to those fleeing a terrible war and a humanitarian crisis.

“Our residents and businesses have been so generous in coming forward to support our Ukrainian guests.

“We echo that and are dedicating specialist resources to ensure our guests’ immediate needs are met.”

The council is working in partnership with neighbouring Vale of White Horse District Council.