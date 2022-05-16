Thamesfield Trust and Camp Mohawk

AFTER two postponements due to the coronovirus pandemic, a group of 10 young people with special needs, supported by playworkers from Camp Mohawk, near Wargrave, finally completed a residential stay funded by the Henley-based Thamesfield Trust.

These young people all took part in the Camp Mohawk Short Breaks project, a series of after- school clubs for young people with special needs that helps to build their skills and confidence. They attend once a week during term-time, taking part in activities onsite at Camp Mohawk as well as visiting local leisure facilities with the support of familiar playworkers.

Each year the older group (aged 15+) goes away together for a residential weekend and for some it is the first time they have stayed away from home. This year they stayed at PGL Liddington in Swindon and took part in canoeing and raft-building, attempted the vertical challenge, giant swing, challenge course and zip wire and completed an outdoor quiz with challenges.

Everyone who took part said they’d had a great time together, with the zip wire and giant swing being particular favourites.

Parents were so happy that their children got the opportunity to go away with staff that understood and supported them.

The Thamesfield Trust has provided grants to Camp Mohawk for many years, once stepping in to buy a new boiler for its pool.

In 2019, it gave a grant to fund the Short Breaks residential weekend but this was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Elizabeth Hodgkin, who chairs the trustees, said: “We’re so glad the long-planned weekend was finally able to take place. From the photos we’ve seen, it’s clear the young people had a good time and tried lots of new activities.

“Children with special needs deserve the same opportunities as other children to enjoy the outdoors and build confidence by staying away from home.

“We’re very happy our grant made this possible for Camp Mohawk beneficiaries this year.”

Camp Mohawk is a multi-

functional day centre for children with special needs and their families, set in five acres of countryside.

It provides a range of activities, facilities and natural space to encourage children with a variety of special needs to play, socialise and learn in a secure and caring environment. It is a registered charity.

For more information, visit https://www.campmohawk.org.uk

Tina Jacobs, fundraising manager, Camp Mohawk