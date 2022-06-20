Volunteer to help the community

ARE you looking for a new challenge and want to give something back to your community?

Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice is looking for volunteers to work in our friendly offices in Henley and elsewhere.

We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward, whoever they are and whatever their problem.

Last year, our 127 volunteers supported more than 9,200 people. We were able to help four in five to resolve their problems. We are looking for:

Advisers. After comprehensive training you will be giving advice to clients in person or via the telephone or webchat.

We give advice on a broad range of topics including debt management, benefits, employment, housing and relationship issues.

You will need good IT skills and a desire to help people in your local

community.

Receptionists. You will be meeting and greeting clients, inputting client data, sorting out the post and paperwork from clients, sending out reminder texts to clients and making and receiving phone calls.

IT specialists. Needed to help to maintain our IT systems and support the service. Help staff and volunteers with day-to-day IT issues, for example, with trouble logging on, connecting to wi-fi and locating or accessing files.

We also would welcome support to maintain our local Citizens Advice website.

Training and HR administrator. To assist our training and HR manager.

We are looking for an experienced administrator to help produce training materials, organise training sessions, maintain training records and help with HR administration.

You will ideally be used to using Microsoft Word and PowerPoint.

We would like you to be available for two sessions per week if possible, either mornings or afternoons or a whole day.

We offer a rewarding, flexible and supportive working environment.

If you would like to make a contribution to your local community, gain new skills and meet new people, please email recruitment@

osavcab.org.uk or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/

local/oxfordshire-south-vale/volunteer

Darius Halpern