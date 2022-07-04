Monday, 04 July 2022

THIS year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run raised £7,150 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Sixty-five vintage tractors took part in the 16th annual event in May, starting in Fingest and travelling 24 miles through the Chilterns on a mix of roads and fields.

The event was themed for the Queen’s platinum jubilee and many of the vehicles and their drivers were decorated accordingly.

Next year’s run will be held on Sunday, May 14.

