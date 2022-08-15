Charity rowing challenge

MEMBERS of the NSPCC’s Swindon branch are taking part in a rowing challenge from Swindon to Teddington and passed through Shiplake on Friday.

As a Henley committee member was involved with the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta on Friday and Saturday, it was arranged for this crew to have a celebratory row down the regatta course while information about them was given over the tannoy.

In 1992 a group of Swindon businessmen got together to raise money to establish an NSPCC centre in Swindon and through various events has raised £800,000 since then.

Some of the crew have rowed the Thames before but they are all novices with very limited experience in a boat lent to them for this demanding challenge.

For more information, visit https://henleynspcc.co.uk/

Helen Woods Ballard secretary