24 October 2022

Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice

OXFORDSHIRE South and Vale Citizens Advice is a local charity providing free, confidential and independent advice to help people with problems.

We are looking for several new trustees to join our board, including a company secretary trustee, a PR and communications trustee and a research and campaigns trustee.

The main issues people bring us concern benefits, debt, employment and housing problems.

Following advice, four in five people are able to resolve their problem and we help most to find a way forward.

We also use evidence to influence policies and practices that affect people’s lives both locally and nationally.

If you are interested in joining our board, please email our recruitment team on recruitment@osavcab.org.uk

Darius Halpern

24 October 2022

