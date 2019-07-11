Dog walker assaulted near tennis club

A DOG walker was assaulted near Charvil Community Tennis Club following a disagreement with another dog owner.

The victim, who is in his forties, was walking through a field with a group of friends to the rear of the club.

Some time before 9.30am on June 29, a man who was also walking a dog approached and the two animals started fighting.

The offender had to be restrained by a member of the group after the two men got into an altercation.

He then walked away and got into a large black car, with the victim receiving treatment for his injuries.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The offender is described as a white man, in his forties, around 6ft 3ins tall and of large build.

He had short, brown hair and was wearing a light blue running t-shirt and dark-coloured running shorts and trainers.

Police constable Andy Clark, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information to please come forward.

“I believe the offender got into a large black car that was similar to a people carrier and may have been a Vauxhall Zafira.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190196991’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”