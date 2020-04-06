Monday, 06 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Body found in river during search for missing man

Body found in river during search for missing man

A BODY has been found in the search for a man who went missing earlier this year.

Alexander Stern was last seen in Sonning on January 11 and an exhaustive search was carried out in the weeks that followed.

On Friday (April 3) a body was seen in the river in Charvil and it was retrieved.

Although formal identification is yet to take place it is believed to be Mr Stern.

Police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare after they were unsuccesful in their initial search efforts.

CCTV images from the night showed Mr Stern, 36, walking next to Coppa Club and towards Sonning Bridge on the B478.

He was originally from Kensington in London and was last seen wearing dark clothing, carrying a rucksack and wheeling a suitcase.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Alexander’s next of kin has been informed and is being supported at this time. They wish to express their gratitude to the community for their support throughout this difficult time.”

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33