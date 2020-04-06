Body found in river during search for missing man

A BODY has been found in the search for a man who went missing earlier this year.

Alexander Stern was last seen in Sonning on January 11 and an exhaustive search was carried out in the weeks that followed.

On Friday (April 3) a body was seen in the river in Charvil and it was retrieved.

Although formal identification is yet to take place it is believed to be Mr Stern.

Police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare after they were unsuccesful in their initial search efforts.

CCTV images from the night showed Mr Stern, 36, walking next to Coppa Club and towards Sonning Bridge on the B478.

He was originally from Kensington in London and was last seen wearing dark clothing, carrying a rucksack and wheeling a suitcase.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Alexander’s next of kin has been informed and is being supported at this time. They wish to express their gratitude to the community for their support throughout this difficult time.”