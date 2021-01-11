Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
Monday, 11 January 2021
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN has been given a restraining order after leaving voicemails of an offensive or indecent nature.
Ross Whyborn, 36, of Milestone Crescent, Charvil, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
He was also fined £438 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £43.
11 January 2021
