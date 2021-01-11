Monday, 11 January 2021

Silenced

Reading Magistrates' Court

A MAN has been given a restraining order after leaving voicemails of an offensive or indecent nature.

Ross Whyborn, 36, of Milestone Crescent, Charvil, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He was also fined £438 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £43.

