CHARVIL Art Group continues to meet online as it waits to be given permission to return to the village hall.

Members have met digitally on Wednesday evenings, but group treasurer Ken Docking is hoping to get back to normal soon.

He said: “As ever, we will be looking forward to renewing friendships with present members and would welcome anyone with an interest in art or art appreciation to join us.

“Once up and running again we will produce another exciting programme with tutors and demonstrators to show us how it should be done.

“It's been a very difficult time too for Charvil village hall, having to close and not getting the income from clubs and other activities. We want to support them too, so once we're back, do join us. We are a friendly, happy bunch of artists and would love to see you.”

If you would like to find out more, contact 01189 690274.