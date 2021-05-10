Monday, 10 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reading and District Cigarette Card and Postcard Club

THE annual Reading & District Cigarette Card and Postcard Club fair will not take place this summer.

The Charvil group has scrapped the event due to covid restrictions but hopes it will return next June.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33