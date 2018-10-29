AGM for school

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
THE annual meeting of the Chiltern Edge School Association will be held in the dance hall at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School on Monday at 7.15pm.
The meeting will include a review of activities in the past year and the association’s accounts and a preview of future events.
To confirm your attendance, email cesasect@yahoo.co.uk
29 October 2018
