Monday, 23 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School’s Christingle service

School’s Christingle service

THE autumn term drew to a close at Caversham Preparatory School with its annual Christingle service held in the chapel at nearby Queen Anne’s School.

Pupils, teachers and families gathered on a bright, crisp morning for the service, which included readings, carols and instrumental pieces by the children and ended with the lighting of the Christingles — always a magical moment for the children.

A closing collection raised £93.88 for the Children’s Society.

Headteacher Chris Neal said: “The Christingle service is a special moment for us — it is a time when we can all gather together before we go our separate ways for the holiday.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33