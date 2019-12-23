School’s Christingle service

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
Monday, 23 December 2019
THE autumn term drew to a close at Caversham Preparatory School with its annual Christingle service held in the chapel at nearby Queen Anne’s School.
Pupils, teachers and families gathered on a bright, crisp morning for the service, which included readings, carols and instrumental pieces by the children and ended with the lighting of the Christingles — always a magical moment for the children.
A closing collection raised £93.88 for the Children’s Society.
Headteacher Chris Neal said: “The Christingle service is a special moment for us — it is a time when we can all gather together before we go our separate ways for the holiday.”
