Tractor Santa

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
THIS year’s Sonning Common “Santa on a Tractor” event will take place on Sunday, December 19 from 7.30pm.
Father Christmas will go around the streets accompanied by volunteers with collection buckets.
The event, which started in 2016, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and a poster competition was held instead which raised £275 for the Fish charity in Lea Road.
Organisers need people to help collect money. To volunteer, contact organisers on the Facebook page “SoCo Santa Claus”.
08 November 2021
More News:
Painting of view through hedge chosen for Christmas card
THE Wargrave Heritage Trust is once again selling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say