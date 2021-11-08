Tractor Santa

THIS year’s Sonning Common “Santa on a Tractor” event will take place on Sunday, December 19 from 7.30pm.

Father Christmas will go around the streets accompanied by volunteers with collection buckets.

The event, which started in 2016, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and a poster competition was held instead which raised £275 for the Fish charity in Lea Road.

Organisers need people to help collect money. To volunteer, contact organisers on the Facebook page “SoCo Santa Claus”.