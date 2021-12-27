Santa tour sets record

THE Santa sleigh tour of Henley and Shiplake raised almost £5,500 over nine evenings.

The annual festive fund-raiser is organised by Henley Lions Club and Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road.

Mrs Phillips said: “This is the most money we have raised in five years, so we’re really pleased.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without all the help from our 35 volunteers, drivers, Santa, the elves and everyone who donated.”

A total of £3,000 was spent on food parcels given to people in need this Christmas.

The others beneficiaries will be the Thames Hospice, Mencap and Citizens Advice.