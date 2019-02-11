Churches Together in Henley

THE latest meeting of the Churches Together forum took place in Sacred Heart parish hall on the snowy evening of January 22.

Our main speaker was Bruce Jones, of funeral directors Tomalin & Son, who was in conversation with Rev Duncan Carter, vicar of Holy Trinity Church.

He spoke about the ways in which his firm looks after people’s needs and wishes and helps grieving families through the legal aspects of dealing with a death and arranging the funeral.

There is also an element of pastoral care in helping the families through what is always a difficult time.

Sometimes the deceased has asked that there be nothing after their death and this is often a shock to the family. Tomalin’s is able to help them through this.

Bruce also talked about the fulfilling aspects of his work, the difficult times, especially when a child has died, his outside activities away from work and the visits to families after a funeral.

He also responded to questions as to what help the churches can provide, the cost of funerals, woodland funerals and the ways in which people can be encouraged to talk more about death.

The next meeting will be held at the Quaker Meeting House in Northfield End on Thursday, May 9 and will include the annual meeting.