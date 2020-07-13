Monday, 13 July 2020

Hurley Church to reopen

HURLEY Church will re-open for worship this Sunday. Rev John Ainslie will welcome the congregation at 10.30am for a socially distanced service. Family groups may sit together in pews but otherwise people are asked to stay 2m apart at all times.

Singing will not be allowed, although it is hoped there will be music. The need to social distance means there will be a limit on how many people will be allowed to attend. Masks are not compulsory. Jane Smith, a member of the parochial church council, said: “We should have room for our normal Sunday numbers, so please do come if you feel confident and safe to do so.”

