Church closures

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
THE churches of St Peter and St Paul’s in Shiplake, St Margaret’s in Harpsden and All Saints’ in Dunsden are closed for communal worship due to the lockdown but services are being streamed every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
To access the virtual services, email benefice.sdh@gmail.com
11 January 2021
More News:
Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say