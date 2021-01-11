Monday, 11 January 2021

Church closures

THE churches of St Peter and St Paul’s in Shiplake, St Margaret’s in Harpsden and All Saints’ in Dunsden are closed for communal worship due to the lockdown but services are being streamed every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

To access the virtual services, email benefice.sdh@gmail.com 

